Villarreal to bring in midfield bastion from European rival

Villarreal look set to strengthen their midfield for next season by taking a star player for one of their rivals for a European spot in La Liga midfielder.

Rayo Vallecano midfielder Santi Comesana is out of contract at the end of the season, and looks set to leave Vallecas. Two sources, El Periodico Mediterraneo and Relevo (via Union Rayo), say he will join Villarreal next summer.

The 26-year-old has no relationship with President Raul Martin Presa, and the dressing room at Rayo assume his departure ahead of next season.

Comesana joined Rayo from Coruxo in 2016, and has been a regular since his second season with Los Franjirrojos. Making the leap to La Liga with Rayo, he is one of the players that has stood out most under Andoni Iraola. His ability to bring the ball out, switch play and break up attacks are his stand out attributes.

With Dani Parejo and Etienne Capoue both aging into their mid-thirties, and Comesana would bring the Yellow Submarine valuable legs in midfield without scrimping on other areas.