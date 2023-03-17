Villarreal make contact with top candidate for job in the summer

Quique Setien’s future at Villarreal looks increasingly unstable, as results continue to be underwhelming in Castellon.

Since Setien arrived in the position, he has lost more than three times (10) as many games as Unai Emery, despite managing just six more games than the Aston Villa manager.

Two days previously Relevo reported that in order to retain his position next season, Setien would have to win the Conference League – a target now impossible after the Yellow Submarine crashed out to Anderlecht 2-1 on aggregate.

Villarreal have been in contact with their top target to replace Setien, Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola. The Basque manager is out of contract at the end of the season, and there is a decent chance he will leave, although there is no agreement with Villarreal at this point.

The Yellow Submarine also have their eye on Girona manager Michel Sanchez. A former Rayo manager himself, Michel is also on their shortlist – currently his Girona are the highest-scoring side in La Liga after Real Madrid and Barcelona, achieving their objective playing attractive football. The fact both managers are adept at working with young players is a bonus for them too.

It likely won’t hurt that Villarreal appear to have reached an agreement to bring in one of Rayo Vallecano’s regular midfielders too. The fit between Iraola, perhaps looking to take the next step to a club with European aspirations, appears to be a good one.