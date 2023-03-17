UEFA Europa League draw: Manchester United draw third Spanish team, Juventus may await winner

Manchester United will get a third trip to Spain in as many months, as they face perennial Europa League challengers Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Sevilla will have the chance to avenge the eliminations of city rivals Real Betis and Barcelona in the quarter-finals, although Manchester United will be heavy favourites for the tie.

Los Nervionenses are currently more concerned about avoiding relegation, as they sit 13th, just two points above the drop zone. They beat Fenerbahce 2-1 on aggregate in a tense tie in the Round of 16, as United dismissed Betis 5-1 on aggregate.

The winners of that tie will face one of Juventus or Sporting CP in the semi-finals, as they lie on the same side of the draw. The teams competing on the other side are Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Union St. Gilloise and Feyenoord. Sevilla will travel to Manchester in the first leg, while United will be back at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for the second.

Full draw:

Manchester United-Sevilla

Juventus-Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen-Union SG

Roma-Feyenoord