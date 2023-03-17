Thibaut Courtois admits Eden Hazard dropped head after Carlo Ancelotti snub

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is once again reaching the end of a season feeling as if he does not have the trust of his manager.

It is not the first time the story had been heard, but manager Carlo Ancelotti had consistently promised in the summer that the Belgian forward would have opportunities this season, but after just 296 minutes this season so far, that has not been the case.

Teammate Thibaut Courtois has told RTBF the moment that Hazard’s head dropped.

“He thought he was going to play after the World Cup, that he was going to have a chance, but he didn’t and then it’s true that he was sad,” Courtois admitted, in comments carried by MD.

In their first game back against Real Valladolid, Real Madrid’s front three was Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio: all of whom had had less recovery time from the World Cup or injury than Hazard.

Despite his lack of appearances, Hazard looks determined to see out his well-paid contract – as would be the usual course of action for most people. Hazard’s spell at Los Blancos continues to be a sore point for all parties involved though.