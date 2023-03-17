Rodrygo Goes wants Champions League domination at Real Madrid

Rodrygo Goes is confident Real Madrid can win multiple Champions League titles in the coming years.

The Brazilian international secured his first European title last season, as Los Blancos clinched a La Liga and Champions League double, at the end of 2021/22.

The 22-year-old played a vital role in Real Madrid’s march to glory, with late goals in the quarter final and semi final comebacks, against Chelsea and Manchester City respectively.

Carlo Ancelotti has continued to utilise Rodrygo as a rotating attacking option this season and he is expected to play a vital role in the end of season run-in.

Despite still establishing himself as a first team regular, Rodrygo is in Madrid for the long haul, and he is ready to spearhead a new era in the Spanish capital.

“The Champions League is a very special competition. Every time I’ve played in it, I’ve done well and contributed to the team”, as per an interview with Club del Deportista, via Diario AS.

“I hope I can continue like this and win it again.

“The goals last season were the most important of my life, and to go on and win the Champions League, was special. They are the most beautiful football memories I have.

“I always want to play and I tell the coach I have to play, but he tells me to be calm.

“I respect him, as we have very good players, but I’m ready to start.

“In five years time, I hope to have won four more Champions Leagues!”

Real Madrid have been drawn against Chelsea in this season’s quarter final with the prospect of either City or Bayern Munich in the last four.