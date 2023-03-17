Rodrigo de Paul responds to whistles from Atletico Madrid fans – ‘I understand how all this goes’

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul was on top of the world in December, after securing the World Cup with Argentina. Yet all to frequently the Argentine has been brought back down to earth during his spell at Atletico Madrid.

Since arriving at Atleti from Udinese for €35m, de Paul was seen as the star that would take their midfield to the next level, but inconsistency and injury have plagued his time at the club.

Speaking to Cadena SER on the fact that he often receives whistles from the home fans at the Civitas Metropolitano.

“It always hurts but I also understand how all this goes. I know that the fans are very excited about my game and what I can contribute to the team. They have every right to express themselves and they have their reasons.”

“One has to understand and know what is correct and what is not, and not listen to excessive criticism or praise.”

“I take it as a reason for motivation and that has led me to give more to them because I feel a little in that position.”

De Paul was beginning to put together a solid run of form in February, but a muscle injury against Getafe halted that progress once more. He was back in the side against Girona, and will be pursuing a starting position against Valencia this weekend.

It is true that he has yet to win over a lot of Atletico fans, who feel he is too often more focused on other matters. However if Diego Simeone’s side can find their own groove, it will be much easier for de Paul to prove his value to them.