Real Valladolid suffer major injury blow as winter signing set for spell on the sidelines

Real Valladolid are set to lose one of their key forwards as the relegation battle heats up. As per Diario AS, Venezuelan forward Darwin Machis has been ruled out for five to six weeks.

It will see miss most of April and return for final stretch of the season. While he only has 1 assist to his name in 6 appearances, Machis had somewhat energised the Valladolid attack alongside Cyle Larin.

He is added to a number of injury issues facing La Pucela, as they face Athletic Club on Friday night. Lucas Olaza, Joaquin Hernandez are potential absences this week added to the suspension of Martin Hongla.

Already Jordi Masip, Selim Amallah, Anuar Tuhami and Kenedy are sidelined with injury issues. Pacheta will be hoping they return from the international break with more weapons. Valladolid are just two points above the relegation zone in 14th, and face Real Madrid off the back of the break.