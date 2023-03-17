Pedri to miss El Clasico and Spain duty through injury

Barcelona have been rocked by the news that midfield star Pedri will miss their crunch La Liga clash Real Madrid.

The Catalans host Los Blancos at the Camp Nou this weekend in what could be a decisive step in the title race this season.

Xavi’s side currently have a nine-point lead over their El Clasico rivals and victory on home soil could effectively secure their first league title since 2019.

However, they will face off with the defending champions without Pedri, after he failed to recover from a hamstring injury in time to rejoin the squad.

As per reports from Marca, Barcelona have been working hard to get Pedri fit for this tie, but he will not be included in Xavi’s matchday squad.

Luis de la Fuente included him in his first Spain squad, with La Roja facing two Euro 2024 vital qualifiers this month, against Norway and Scotland, but he is expected to pull out in the coming days.