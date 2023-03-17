Manchester United join Jude Bellingham transfer race

Real Madrid could face a fresh challenge in their push to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham this summer.

Premier League giants Liverpool look set to battle Los Blancos to complete a move for the England international ahead of next season.

The 19-year-old’s profile has continued to rise, after playing a key role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals, and his transfer value has risen to €150m at Dortmund.

However, despite appearing to be set up as a two-team race, Liverpool’s domestic rivals Manchester United are also interested in Bellingham.

As per reports from the Daily Telegraph, United are willing to match Dortmund’s asking price in the coming months, and will offer him a key role in their future plans.

Bellingham is ready to consider his options before 2023/24 campaign, with salary not rumoured to be a deal breaker, as he wants to join a team challenging for major honours as a priority.