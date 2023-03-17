Luis de la Fuente announces first Spain squad – Iago Aspas, Nacho Fernandez recalled, Jordi Alba dropped

New Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has announced his first, highly-anticipated, squad for the upcoming European qualifiers against Norway and Scotland.

Sergio Ramos was controversially already ruled out of selection by de la Fuente, which already set him on the back foot with the Spanish media.

📸🇪🇸⚽️ 👶🏻 Empezamos 𝙟𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙨.

👦🏻 Crecimos 𝙟𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙨.

👱🏼‍♂️ Triunfaremos 𝙟𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙨. ➡️ Yᴀ ᴛᴇɴᴇᴍᴏs ʟᴀ ᴄᴏɴᴠᴏᴄᴀᴛᴏʀɪᴀ ᴅᴇ ɴᴜᴇsᴛʀᴏ Sᴇʟᴇᴄᴄɪᴏɴᴀᴅᴏʀ ɴᴀᴄɪᴏɴᴀʟ Lᴜɪs ᴅᴇ ʟᴀ Fᴜᴇɴᴛᴇ.#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Easj3wIH1W — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 17, 2023

De la Fuente has announced a squad that will appease many with their shouts for Iago Aspas to be included, while current Zarra leader Joselu Mato has also earned his first call-up.

Real Madrid have an increased presence in the squad with Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez all making the cut. Jordi Alba and Eric Garcia drop from the list, and it is the first in many years without a fit Sergio Busquets, but Barcelona do have Alejandro Balde, Pedri and Gavi included.

Other surprise additions are Bryan Gil of Sevilla, and a recall for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. David Garcia of Osasuna has also been selected for his first Spain squad, after long spell performing at a good level.

The Spain squad is a largely domestic affair, which is devoid of a number of veterans. Alba misses out, but so do Koke Resurreccion and Marcos Llorente, while Thiago Alcantara is injured. First-choice goalkeeper under Luis Enrique Unai Simon is also dealing with injury. Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has dropped out after his cotinued presence on the bench.

Full list below:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Robert Sanchez, David Raya

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Alejandro Balde, Aymeric Laporte, Inigo Martinez, Nacho Fernandez, David Garcia, Pedro Porro, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders: Rodri Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Ceballos, Pedri

Forwards: Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo, Bryan Gil, Mikel Oyarzabal, Joselu Mato, Iago Aspas, Gerard Moreno