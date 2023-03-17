Koke Resurreccion admits noise around Chelsea loanee Joao Felix ‘did not benefit the team much’

Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurrecion has admitted that the media storm surrounding Joao Felix did not aid Atletico Madrid. Felix’s departure, now on loan at Chelsea, has been credited with an improvement in the atmosphere at Atletico.

Los Colchoneros are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run since Felix left for Chelsea, and their points tally in that time has only been bettered by Barcelona.

Speaking to Onda Cero, Koke admitted that the noise that came with Felix was not helping matters in Madrid.

“It was focused on a lot, whether or not a teammate played (Joao Felix), and I think it did not benefit the team much.”

However he did soften his take by saying that he wanted Felix to return to his best for Atleti.

“But well, it is true that he is a spectacular player, very important at Atletico Madrid, who is now on loan for a few months and we wish him all the best so that he gets back in good shape and returns 100% with us.”

Felix was particularly in the news after he was dropped from the starting line-up for seven matches in a row, and the entire month of October. His frustration became evident both on the bench and on the pitch, when he got on.

Comically enough, at the same time on a different radio station, colleague Rodrigo de Paul was dismissing the idea that Felix’s absence was responsible for their upturn in form.