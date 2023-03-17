Karim Benzema misses Real Madrid training ahead of El Clasico trip

Real Madrid will continue to monitor Karim Benzema’s fitness ahead of their weekend El Clasico trip to Barcelona.

Los Blancos are aiming to reduce the La Liga title gap from nine points, in behind their fierce rivals, with a victory at the Camp Nou on March 19.

However, the visitors are facing an anxious wait over captain Benzema, with the Frenchman continuing to struggle with injury issues since the start of 2023.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he withdrew the veteran striker in the closing stages of their 1-0 Champions League last 16 second leg victory over Liverpool as a precaution.

Both Ancelotti and Benzema stated the leg injury he suffered shortly before netting the winner against Liverpool was not a major concern and he is expected to be fit to travel to Catalonia.

However, reports from Marca today confirm he did not join the rest of the squad on their return to Valdebebas, and trained alone in the gym.

Ancelotti will give Benzema until the last minute to prove his fitness, and he will be tempted to risk the 35-year-old, due to the importance of the game.