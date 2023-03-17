Ivan Helguera issues Real Madrid El Clasico title warning

Former Real Madrid star Ivan Helguera has warned his old side ahead of their El Clasico trip to Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side head to Catalonia this weekend in what could be a make-or-break scenario in their La Liga title defence.

Los Blancos have struggled for consistency in league action since the start of 2023, and they trail Xavi’s hosts by nine points, ahead of the crucial match.

If Real Madrid win at Barcelona for a third season in a row, they will revive their chances of hauling back Xavi’s charges, but defeat will put La Blaugrana on the brink of a first league title since 2019.

Helguera was asked about the importance of the game in Real Madrid’s season and the former defender claimed anything less than an away victory will end the title race.

“La Liga ends if Barcelona wins, it’s very simple”, as per reports from Marca.

Helguera also claimed the return of Pedri could be a key factor for Barcelona but the Spanish international now looks set to miss out through injury.

