Graham Potter hails Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Real Madrid clash

Chelsea boss Graham Potter is excited by the challenge of facing Real Madrid in Champions League action next month.

Potter’s Premier League giants have been drawn against Los Blancos in the quarter finals stage, after overcoming Borussia Dortmund in the previous round.

A meeting with Real Madrid is the third successive campaign where the two sides have faced off in Champions League knockout stage action.

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues dispatched Real Madrid in the 2020/21 semi finals before Carlo Ancelotti’s charges produced an incredible comeback in last season’s quarter final.

Potter has seen an improvement in form in recent weeks, following a poor start to 2023, and he is ready for the prospect of a showdown with the defending champions.

“The feeling is one of excitement, but, you can always lose in the quarter final, That’s the nature of the Champions League”, as per an interview with Chelsea’s official website.

“We will focus on Real Madrid when we get there.

“I don’t know Ancelotti personally, but I faced him when he was at Everton.

“I know he’s a gentleman. It goes without saying, the amount of respect I have for him and what he’s achieved is amazing. The length of time between winning Champions Leagues, 20 years, is incredible.”

Chelsea head to Madrid for their first leg tie on April 12 with the return game scheduled for April 19 at Stamford Bridge.

Whoever progresses into the semi final will meet either Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the next round.