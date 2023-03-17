Eden Hazard stance on departure could cost young starlet Real Madrid shot

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is both the highest-paid player at the club and their most expensive signing ever, yet he continues to warm the bench under Carlo Ancelotti.

At this stage, his lack of involvement is no longer news, following three seasons of flickering performances. Los Blancos, and for his part Ancelotti, have lost faith in his ability to turn the situation around.

According to Diario AS, Hazard is likely to remain at the club until the end of his contract in 2024. Yet that could have consequences for another Real Madrid player. Real Madrid are keen to use Brahim Diaz next season on his return from his loan move at Milan, using him as a part of the squad next season.

However with Hazard remanining, there simply isn’t place in the squad for Brahim. Real Madrid would rather that he left, but the Belgian footballer is determined to see out his contract.

The report goes on to say that it is not to do with money, which is already counted as lost by Real Madrid, but it is hard to imagine that it is not a factor. Depending on the size of their squad next season, the spot in the 25-man squad could be a consideration, but given how little Hazard is used currently, it certainly doesn’t seem an impedement to Brahim’s hypothetical playing time.