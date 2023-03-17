Champions League draw: Real Madrid draw Chelsea, Bayern Munich return for Pep Guardiola

Real Madrid are the only Spanish side remaining in the Champions League, and they will face one of their opponents from their incredible run last season in Chelsea.

Should Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the quarter-finals, they will face the winner of Manchester City against Bayern Munich. Many will regard this as one of the tougher runs they could have had to the final.

On the opposite side of the draw, one of Inter, Benfica, Milan or Napoli will make the Champions League final.

Los Blancos will feel they have a reasonable chance against any of the challengers remaining in the Champions League. Aside from Bayern Munich, they dismissed both Chelsea and City last season on their way to the final. Having already beaten Liverpool in the Round of 16, a 15th Champions League trophy would see them face three of the four opponents they came up against last season.

Full Champions League quarter-final draws:

Real Madrid-Chelsea

Inter-Benfica

Manchester City-Bayern Munich

Milan-Napoli