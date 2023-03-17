Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga has preference for summer Premier League move – report

Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga has been the talk of Spain in recent weeks, with the Galician talent attracting admiring glances from near and far.

Veiga is enjoying a remarkable breakout season at Celta, with 8 goals and 3 assists to his name already, with around a third of the season remaining. At just 20 years old and plenty of room for improvement, it is no surprise that a number of clubs are interested.

Fichajes say that three of them come from the Premier League;; Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal. However if it came to a choice between the three, Veiga is clear on which he would choose. The attraction of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal would make them favourites.

This does contradict previous reports coming out of Galicia. Veiga has a €40m release clause in his current contract, but others say that he is happy to remain in Vigo for the time being, extend his contract and raise his release clause. Only time will tell which option manages to seduce him more.