Barcelona optimistic on signing of Brazilian wonderkid with ‘help of the player’

Barcelona are growing increasingly confident that they will be able to secure the signing of their top attacking target this summer. With Memphis Depay now gone, and no natural number nine replacement for Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona are set on bringing in Vitor Roque.

The 18-year-old Brazilian forward is one of the most exciting talents in South America, and the Blaugrana feel he can take over from Lewandowski long-term, as well as fill-in out wide as well. His price, perceived to be around €35m, is a stumbling block with their salary limit, although they believe they have a way around that in this case.

According to Sport, they are confident of their chances of securing his signature due to the complicity. Roque is desperate to join the club and despite interest from the likes of Arsenal, Roque has told the club he will reject all other offers in favour of Barcelona.

It should strengthen their negotiating position, and they know his agent Andre Cury is also disposed to agreeing manageable terms for the Blaugrana. Had these things not been in their favour, Barcelona would already had given up on Roque, unable to compete with the finances of others.

If Barcelona can find a way to bring Roque in this summer, and it works out, then it has to be regarded as coup for the recruitment department at the Ciutat Esportiva. With resources scarce, finding a way to bring in a promising young talent of Roque’s stature is as good as they could hope for in the attacking positions.

Image via Breno Babu/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire