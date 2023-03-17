Antonio Rudiger opts against Germany call up to focus on Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger will not join up with the German squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers this month.

Rudiger has played a crucial role for Los Blancos this season, ahead of a busy end of season run-in, and he is looking to focus on club action.

As per reports from Marca, Rudiger and Germany head coach Hansi Flick agreed to omit the 30-year-old from his panel, to allow for new players to gain international experience.

The move is not a reflection of Rudiger’s position in Flick’s plans for Euro 2024, with both parties happy to take a break, for the incoming matches.

Rudiger will be granted an extra break by Real Madrid in the international window as they continue to challenge on three fronts.

Real Madrid are still in the La Liga title race, the Copa del Rey semi finals, and the Champions League quarter finals, with Rudiger already featuring in 33 club matches in 2022/23.