Analysis: Is Florentino Perez’s interest in Harry Kane frivolous or smart?

Once Real Madrid President Florentino Perez sets his mind to something, it seems more often than not he gets what he wants. A powerful contruction magnate, he is used to getting his way.

It is a trait he has transferred to football, and Real Madrid can often be seen seducing the most glamorous stars in the game. Could the next one be Harry Kane?

Los Blancos are focused on signing Jude Bellingham this summer, but once the game is up for the Englishman one way or another, there will still be questions to be answered in the Real Madrid frontline.

Karim Benzema has been extended for a further year, but his form and injury issues this season have left them short of ruthless goalscorer at times. The Frenchman is now 35 years of age, and many have called on the club to bring in at least an alternative on the bench.

According to La Portera de Nunez, Kane is the latest fancy that Perez has taken. Regardless of Benzema’s future, Perez is keen on him. The 29-year-old forward is out of contract in 2024, meaning this is the final season that Spurs can hope to make money on him.

Kane has not been alien to fitness issues himself, but given he is six years Benzema’s junior, it should at least lessen fears.

Me llama mi amiga Conchi desde el Bernabeu para chismosear y presumir de que Florentino Pérez tiene nuevo caprichito: traerse a Harry Kane (siga o no Benzema)… — La portera de Núñez (@porteranunez) March 16, 2023

There is little questioning his ability. This season he has 22 goals and 4 assists in 38 games this season. Kane has been the standout at Tottenham for a number of years, proving his pedigree repeatedly. Not many forwards could hold a candle to Benzema’s quality or achievements, but Kane might be one of the few that Real Madrid fans would feel confident about replacing Benzema.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United have also been linked to Kane, and there will be plenty of competition for his signature. Should he age as well as Benzema, he would have at least five more years at the top level of competition, providing his fitness holds up.

Whether it would be worth shelling out a major fee for Kane this summer is a different argument. Los Blancos have pursued a number of veteran stars on free transfers too, and it would be no surprise to see them try and persuade Kane to join them for free in 2024, with Benzema another years older.

It would likely be a decent transition in terms of style too. While perhaps Benzema has more ‘genius’ touches in his repertoire at this point, Kane can also drop deeper and orchestrate attacks. which has been one of Benzema’s best qualities over the years.

While perhaps it isn’t the conventional wisdom on whom Real Madrid should pursue to replace Benzema, some suggesting the likes of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, Kane does not profile as a bad alternative should those options not be available.