WATCH: ‘There’s only one place to go’ – Rio Ferdinand backs Jude Bellingham to choose club

Increasingly it looks as if Jude Bellingham, will end up at one of two or three elite clubs, as the choice is narrowed down.

According to recent reports, that choice has become two, after the Bellingham camp has ruled out Manchester City.

It would leave just Liverpool and Real Madrid as the main suitors, despite Borussia Dortmund’s attempts to retain the English star. Speaking after Real Madrid’s defeat of Liverpool in the Champions League, former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand explained on BT Sport that it was a simple decision in his eyes.

“As a player, you look at it tonight and there’s only one place to go.”

@btsportfootball pic.twitter.com/j4fwJ9RTym — Football España (@footballespana_) March 16, 2023

“Looking at it coldly, as a player, I see more trophies here.”

The other key point raised by the panelists was that Liverpool are in danger of not qualifying for the Champions League too, which would hurt both the attractiveness of their proposal and their financial ability to do the deal. Real Madrid may benefit from their relative stability in this case.