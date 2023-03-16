Villarreal star to miss out on La Roja call-up as Spain’s new under-21 head coach comes calling

Despite Spain’s disappointing showing at the 2022 World Cup, much of Luis Enrique’s squad from Qatar are expected to keep their place when Luis de la Fuente announces his first squad on Friday.

However, one player who went to the Middle East that looks set to miss out is Yeremy Pino. The Villarreal winger, who failed to play a single minute at the tournament, is likely to be overlooked in favour of a call-up to the under-21s.

Pino has made six appearances for the under-21s in his career, and he looks set to add to those during the upcoming international break. Relevo revealed that Santi Denia, who took over as head coach of the U21s following Luis de la Fuente’s promoted, contacted Pino to ask whether he’d be interested in playing for his side.

It is reported that Pino agreed to the proposition, and is now expected to receive a call-up when the squad is announced in the coming days.

Pino has been in relatively good form for Villarreal this season, but he will hope to up his game in the remaining weeks of the season as he targets a return to the senior Spanish national team.