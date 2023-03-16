UEFA President reveals two English clubs leaked Superleague plans to them

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has spoken on the future of European football, claiming that the European Superleague will never happen, regardless of what organising company A22 say.

Ceferin has revealed that the lack of consensus on the Superleague mean it is destined for failure. Speaking to SkyBet in an interview carried by MD, Ceferin claimed that the protests in England would have been seen across Europe.

“Without the English clubs, the Champions League is not the same. That is why the Super League will not exist. The German clubs are in the same position, they did not directly join and it was not necessary for people to take to the streets. If Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund had come together we would have seen people in the streets, just like in England. France was against it and in Spain there are only two clubs out of eighteen who want to.”

He did admit that some clubs were more keen on the idea than others in England though. Seemingly Chelsea and Manchester City were least convinced by the project.

“They were both hesitant from the start. One of them made me a phone call to join forces. They didn’t like the idea, but they didn’t want to be the only ones left out. They both said they wanted to continue being our friends from within the Super League.”

Yet those with American owners, Liverpool and Manchester United were most on-board – “very involved, most of the English sides.”

This should be read within the context of the current power structures in the Premier League. Part of the reason for the Superleague is to even the financial playing field between the biggest sides. Chelsea and City are the most powerful in England financially, thus the status quo works best for them.