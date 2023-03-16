Sevilla goalkeeper attacked again in Europe as Los Nervionenses progress in Europa League

As MD have put it, Sevilla have “come out of hell alive” to progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate victory over Fenerbahce.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side lost 1-0 in Istanbul on Thursday evening courtesy of an Enner Valencia penalty, but their home victory last week proved enough for them to knock out the Turkish giants.

Unfortunately, for the second consecutive round, Sevilla’s victory was overshadowed by an attack on their goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. The Serbian had to receive stitches after being hit by lighters that were thrown from the home end.

❌ Rakitic con el mechero en la mano que le han tirado a Dmitrovic en Turquía #UEL Qué vergüenza por favor pic.twitter.com/BGXZ1SoA4z — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) March 16, 2023

Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan in the away leg to PSV in their last 16 tie against the Dutch giants, for which the person in question was recently jailed for three months.

Sevilla have battled through these flashpoints to reach the quarter-finals, and they will harbour hopes of extending their lead at the most successful club in Europa League history.

Image via AP