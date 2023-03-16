Real Madrid suffer blow ahead of El Clasico – key player confirmed to miss Camp Nou clash

Real Madrid know that a victory against Barcelona on Sunday will be required to stay in with a chance of retaining their La Liga title this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are nine points behind their El Clasico rivals ahead of this weekend’s showdown match at the Camp Nou. However, they will be boosted by their recent record at the stadium, having won their last two games, as well as being unbeaten in their last four.

Real Madrid will have captain Karim Benzema available, despite the Frenchman having suffered an injury scare during Wednesday night’s victory over Liverpool. Both Benzema and Ancelotti confirmed the Frenchman was substituted as a precaution, and he will be in contention to start.

However, Real Madrid will be without David Alaba for the trip to Catalonia. Sport have confirmed that the 30-year-old is not fit enough to be risked, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered last month.

Besides Alaba, Real Madrid will be at full strength against Barcelona, and they look to stop their El Clasico rivals securing their first La Liga title in four years.