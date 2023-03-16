Real Madrid “making moves” to sign €80m-rated central defender this summer

Real Madrid’s transfer policy in recent seasons has shifted towards targeting younger talents that can grow at the club, rather than signing established stars, as had been the case for many years.

As such, the likes of Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao and Aurelien Tchouameni have all joined Real Madrid this summer, who are also looking to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Bellingham appears to not be the only player that Real Madrid officials are targeting this summer. Bild (as per Sport) have reported that moves are being made to sign RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, who is attracting interest from Premier League sides.

However, Real Madrid are believes to be Gvardiol’s preferred destination, which puts them in pole position to sign him this summer. However, Los Blancos are unwilling to pay Leipzig’s asking price, which is reportedly €80m.

Florentino Perez often has the next few years in mind when he identifies transfer targets, but there are arguments to say that Real Madrid simply do not need to centre back at present.

Although they’d risk losing out on Gvardiol, funds would be better spent either on a new right back, or put towards signing Erling Haaland as a long term Karim Benzema replacement.