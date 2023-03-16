Real Madrid hoping to have youngster available for El Clasico after appealing suspension

Real Madrid are hoping to keep their slim hopes of retaining their La Liga title alive this weekend when they take on Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are nine point clear at the top of the table, but a win for Real Madrid keeps them in the hunt with 12 games left to play in the season.

Aside from David Alaba, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered last month, Carlo Ancelotti will be at full strength for El Clasico. However, he still hopes to have Alvaro Rodriguez available, despite the teenager being suspended.

As per MD, Rodriguez picked up a fifth booking of the season while playing for Real Madrid Castilla against Deportivo La Coruna last weekend, which has triggered an automatic one-match ban. Real Madrid appealed the caution, but it wad dismissed by the Competition Committee.

However, Real Madrid have gone to the Appeal Committee in the hope of having Rodriguez available at the Camp Nou. Having scored the equaliser against Atletico Madrid last month, Los Blancos will hope that he can have a similar impact against Barcelona, providing he is allowed to play.