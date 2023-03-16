Premier League clubs to compete with Real Madrid for signing of exciting La Liga starlet

La Liga currently has some of the most exciting young players in world football plying their trade in its league, with several homegrown youngsters having stamped their mark this season.

Perhaps no one has done that more so than Gabri Veiga. The 20-year-old has had a breakthrough season at Celta Vigo and has been in sparkling form, especially in recent months. Having predominantly played in central midfield, Veiga has a remarkable return of eight goals and three assists in La Liga.

Unsurprisingly, his exploits have attracted interest, with Real Madrid reportedly looking to add him to their squad for next season. However, Los Blancos are set to face competition for Veiga, with no less than eight Premier League sides having scouted him in recent weeks, as per 90min.

Veiga’s current release clause at Celta sits at €40m, which is unlikely to put off potential suitors from England. However, Real Madrid are not willing to pay the full amount, which could see them lose out in the race to sign the exciting youngster.