Ousmane Dembele suffers injury setback as previous issues threaten to cause havoc

Ousmane Dembele’s previous injury issues are threatening to take control again as the Barcelona forward struggles to be back to full fitness.

After suffering a thigh injury during Barcelona’s victory over Girona in January, Dembele was ruled out for approximately two months, meaning that he was pencilled in to return for this Sunday’s crucial El Clasico fixture at the Camp Nou.

However, he will be missing against Real Madrid as club officials are unwilling to take any chances over his condition. With the international break coming up, it will allow Dembele an extra two weeks to get to full fitness.

Despite this, there are concerns that Dembele will not be fit to face Elche when Barcelona return to action following the international break, as per Sport. Dembele’s injury is not healing as quickly as projected, which has pushed back his recovery timeline.

Barcelona do not want to risk Dembele aggravating the injury, so they will continue to take extreme caution, in what is turning into a frustrating situation for player and club.