Marc-Andre Ter Stegen looking to keep incredible Camp Nou record going in El Clasico

Barcelona are looking to put one hand on the La Liga title this weekend when they host Real Madrid in a crucial El Clasico fixture.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are nine points clear at the top of the table, and victory on Sunday would all but end Los Blancos’ chances of retaining their crown from last season. However, Barcelona have failed to beat Real Madrid in their last four meetings at the Camp Nou, dating back to 2018.

However, Barcelona will be looking to continue their imperious home record in La Liga. The Blaugrana have yet lose at home this season (10 wins, 2 draws), and have only conceded once in those matches (vs Espanyol).

Joselu’s goal in that goal came from the penalty spot, meaning that the last goal that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen conceded from open play at the Camp Nou was against Villarreal in the final game of last season, which was 301 days ago, as per Diario AS.

Real Madrid will hope to break Ter Stegen’s streak on Sunday, but Barcelona know that if they restrict Carlo Ancelotti’s side, they will be firmly favourites for the La Liga title race.