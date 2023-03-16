Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp highlights what Real Madrid do better than anyone in Europe

Real Madrid can look forward to the Champions League draw on Friday, having seen through a 6-2 aggregate victory over Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Alongside Manchester City and Bayern Munich, Real Madrid are strong favourites to win the competition for a second year in a row. Despite being 2-0 down, in the first leg, Los Blancos showed their indomitable spirit to score five unanswered goals.

In the second leg, they were opportunities for Liverpool, but Real Madrid remained in control for much of the match. Afterwards, Jurgen Klopp was asked about Real Madrid’s mental strength by Marca.

“Madrid is probably the one that best controls this competition from that aspect. They’ve done it like that before, we’ll see if they repeat it. Unfortunately we’ll watch it from home”.

He also made them favourites for the competition.

“With their experience, of course, yes. But there are very good teams. Only very powerful teams are left.”

Carlo Ancelotti was also keen to praise his side’s focus on the night, also to Marca.

“I liked the team, on a psychological level. In this game you have a three-goal lead, you can take your foot off the gas… and we didn’t do so.”

Last year there was no better demonstration of that mentality, as they pulled off three remarkable comebacks in the knockout stages to make the final. It is something both Bayern and City will be well aware of, having come face to face with it in recent years.

