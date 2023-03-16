Javier Tebas gives his personal opinion on whether Barcelona paid referees in Caso Negreira

Caso Negreira continues to dominate mainstream news in Spanish football, especially following confirmation of the Prosecutor’s Office’s intention to charge Barcelona with “continuous sporting corruption”.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has maintained that the club is innocent of any crimes, insisting that their relationship with Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee in Spain, purely involved receiving scouting reports for referees.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has regularly demanded that Laporta give a proper explanation over Caso Negreira. However, when asked about the matter at the Forum of the Vanguard on Thursday, Tebas admitted that he doesn’t believe that Barcelona bought off referees, as per MD.

“I do not believe that Barcelona have paid referees, but this is a situation that requires a clear response, because these payments to Negreira lasted for 20 years”.

Laporta has promised to hold a press conference on the matter in the coming weeks, with Barcelona currently in the process of conducting their own internal investigation over their perspective of Caso Negreira.