Incredible La Liga statistic highlights Mario Hermoso’s importance to Atletico Madrid

After a disappointing first half of the season, Atletico Madrid have come alive in recent months. Los Rojiblancos were in fifth place when domestic football broke for the World Cup in November, but they now sit in third, three points clear of Real Sociedad.

Since football returned in December, Atletico Madrid have gone on a remarkable run of form, which has seen them lose just once in their last ten matches in La Liga (vs Barcelona in January).

One man who missed that match was Mario Hermoso, but the defender has been ever-present for Atletico in every other match in their run, as per Atletico Universe.

🚨📊| Since December, Atleti has remained unbeaten in La Liga in the 10 games that Mario Hermoso has played. 🇪🇸🔥 The team has only lost one La Liga game since December, which was against Barcelona when Hermoso was unavailable. pic.twitter.com/9gX3zBkpv6 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 16, 2023

There had been doubt over Hermoso’s future at the club in January, and he’d been linked with a switch to the Premier League during the winter transfer window.

Despite this, Hermoso remained, and he has confirmed himself as an important player for Diego Simeone. Better yet, he has improved his disciplinary record, having failed to even collect one yellow card in his last eight matches for Atletico Madrid.

Image via Cordon Press