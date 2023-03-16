Fabrizio Romano reveals that main focus is not on forward position for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have several areas of their side that their fans are keen for them to address, but their summer plans are still up in the air. After reports that Karim Benzema has renewed his deal for next season, it appears the forward line will be left for him to lead again.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Benzema was always going to remain at the club.

“It was never in doubt, Karim Benzema and Real Madrid had an agreement in place since October and it will be respected with the contract extension.”

As detailed in his Daily Column, their minds are fully focused on one player.

“For summer plans, it always depends on the coach too and it’s now way too early to mention who’s gonna be the target in that position; the main focus is on Bellingham race with Liverpool and Man City.”

Increasingly it appears as if the race for Bellingham will come down to two teams: Liverpool and Real Madrid.

While it would have been harsh to current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema to write him off after his injury struggles, most Real Madrid fans would be keen to see at least a back-up option arrive in the summer. Frequently Los Blancos have looked a little blunt without him.