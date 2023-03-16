Ex-Barcelona head coach confirms no contact with Prosecutor’s Office over Caso Negreira

Despite reports that former Barcelona head coaches Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde have been called to testify over Caso Negreira, the latter has stated that he has yet to be contacted by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Spanish prosecutors confirmed last week that they would be charging Barcelona with “continuous sporting corruption” over their relationship with Enriquez Negreira, ex-Vice President of the Referee’s Committee in Spain.

Having been in charge of the first team during the period in which Negreira was on Barcelona’s payroll, Enrique and Valverde are reported as being called as witnesses over the state’s case.

However, in the latter’s case anyway, he has yet to been contacted, which he stated in his pre-match press conference ahead of Athletic Club’s trip to Real Valladolid on Friday, as per MD.

“No one has called me, no matter how much it appears in the press. It is a process that is under investigation and that’s it. We’ll see what happens.

“There is no need to make any parallel judgment at all – we must wait for events. The fact that certain things are being published does not mean that certain things will happen. We’ll see.”

Caso Negreira continue to dominate news in Spanish football, and will likely do for some time to come. Barcelona have maintained their innocence throughout the case.