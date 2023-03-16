European round-up: Three teams knocked out as Sevilla join Real Madrid in quarter-finals

Four La Liga sides were in action on Thursday with dreams of progressing to the quarter-finals of their respective tournaments. Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad were in action in the Europa League, while Villarreal were aiming of progress to the last eight of the Europa Conference League.

Fenerbahce 1-0 Sevilla (1-2 agg)

Sevilla were the only La Liga side to progress to the quarter-finals of their respective European competition on Thursday, despite falling to defeat against Fenerbahce.

The Turkish giants took the lead in the first half courtesy of a penalty from Enner Valencia, but could not find a second to force extra time. As such, Los Nervionenses will now harbour hopes of winning the Europa League for a seventh time.

The match was overshadowed by another shocking incident towards Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrovic, who required stitches after being struck by lighters thrown from a section of home fans.

Real Betis 0-1 Manchester United (1-5 agg)

Real Betis had extremely slim hopes of overturning their 4-1 first leg deficit against Manchester United, but the Premier League confirmed their superiority by winning the second leg.

Marcus Rashford scored once again for Erik Ten Hag’s side, who will be considered as one of the favourites to win the entire tournament. Betis’ full focus will now be on trying to finish inside the Champions League places in La Liga this season.

What. A. Hit!! 🤩 Marcus Rashford is in some serious form this season!! 🙌#UEL pic.twitter.com/5b4hEZ76id — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2023

Real Sociedad 0-0 AS Roma (0-2 agg)

Real Sociedad’s form have fallen away in recent weeks, and it showed no signs of improving against Roma, who held them to a goalless draw in San Sebastian.

Carlos Fernandez was sent off late on for La Real, who must look to bounce back quickly as they look to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht (1-2 agg)

Villarreal will be desperately disappointed to have been knocked out of the Europa Conference League after falling to defeat against Anderlecht. Islam Slimani scored the only goal for the Belgian side.

Quique Setien’s side dominated much of the play at Estadio de la Ceramica, but could not find any sort of breakthrough. Their attention will now turn towards trying to reach European competition again next season via La Liga.

Image via Domenech Castello/EFE