Crucial day for Pedri’s fitness with El Clasico crunch tie three days away

Barcelona are preparing for their crucial La Liga clash with Real Madrid on Sunday, but there is one player’s preparation that Cules and coaching staff alike are following much more closely. Pedri has missed the last six Barcelona matches, divided between four wins and two defeats, but could be back for El Clasico.

As per Sport, the Canary Islander has been working tirelessly to be fit for the match. While Barcelona’s squad enjoyed two days off on Tuesday and Wednesday, Pedri was at the training ground on both days to continue his recovery plan.

On Monday he did part of the session with the group on Monday, and is expected to join the group on Thursday as they look ahead to the visit of Real Madrid. Provided there are no setbacks, he should be available for Xavi Hernandez.

Although Barcelona have continued to be defensively solid since their Almeria tie, there is no doubt their level of play has dropped without him. Against both Valencia and Athletic Club, the Blaugrana were reduced to defending deep in the final stages, without being able to hold onto the ball. Doing so will be highly important to Barcelona’s chances on Sunday, and Pedri will be crucial to that.