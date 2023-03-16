Carlo Ancelotti hoping to improve disappointing Camp Nou record this weekend

Carlo Ancelotti has been a master of management in Europe for almost three decades now, and has firmly established himself as one of the best head coaches of the modern era.

Having won four trophies in his first spell as Real Madrid boss from 2013 to 2015, he has already eclipsed that in his second term, having won five since he re-took the reins at the start of last season.

Ancelotti will have hopes to adding to that total before the season is out, with one of his ambitions being for Real Madrid to retain their La Liga title from last campaign. However, to do so, a win is essential this weekend in El Clasico.

Ancelotti has a fairly disappointing record as a manager against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, having won just six of his 17 games at the stadium, as per Sport, which is a win percentage of just 35.3%. However, he did win of his last appearance in Catalonia as Real Madrid defeated Barca last season in La Liga.

It’ll be a tall order for Real Madrid to secure three points this weekend, with Xavi Hernandez’s side being imperious at home. However, anything other than a victory could spell the end of their title defence.