Carlo Ancelotti ‘has it tough’ to continue at Real Madrid next season explains Madrid journalist

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has a thick enough skin to deal with all sorts of speculation, and has said recently that he does not hear it. However there is no doubt that March has seen an uptick in discussion of the Italian’s future as the season enters its decisive stretch.

Los Blancos are still fighting on three fronts with La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey all still available to them. Yet Javier Herraez has told Cadena SER (via Diario AS) that things look tricky for the Italian to finish his contract in 2024.

“Ancelotti’s remaining bullets are the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. The route to La Liga is a labyrinth. We all know that it is difficult for Ancelotti to continue next season, the norm would be that he does not continue next season. If Madrid does not win anything, Ancelotti will not continue. You are not going to win the League, you have to come back in the Copa, which is possible, and then there is the Champions League, which you have to win.”

Another analyst, Anton Meana, agreed that the route to continuity is fraught with obstacles.

“The Clasico on Sunday is very important for Madrid and it may be decisive for him. If Ancelotti leaves the Camp Nou 12 behind Barca… mmm, you can call it noise, anxiousness or whatever you want. Because between La Liga being nearly impossible and coming out 12 points behind Barca on Father’s Day, it is something that is going to sting a lot.”

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is not known for his sympathetic attitude towards managers, and the last time Ancelotti was in charge he was also sacked a year on from winning the European Cup. It may even depend on how ready Perez believes his alternatives to be.