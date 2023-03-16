Barcelona set transfer boundaries as financial situation continues to cause problems

Barcelona are in store for a busy transfer window, as club officials look to find the perfect balance between recruiting players and improving the club’s precarious financial situation.

With La Liga stating that Barcelona must reduce their wage bill by at least €200m ahead of next season, outgoings will be required, but Xavi Hernandez will expect arrivals as he looks to improve his first team squad.

Unsurprisingly, Barca’s financial situation will hamper their efforts to sign players this summer, and Diario AS report that free transfers will be targeted for the most part. Funds will be used for just two signings: a right back and centre forward.

Vitor Roque is likely to be the forward option that is signed, with Barcelona edge closer to agreeing terms with Athletico Paranaense to sign the 18-year-old. He is expected to act as a backup to Robert Lewandowski, with a view to replacing the Polish international over the next few seasons.

There is a plethora of free transfer targets that Barcelona have looked at so far, and they will continue to monitor the situation over the coming months. It remains to be seen who they decide to bring in this summer.