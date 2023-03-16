Barcelona reignite interest in right back target ahead of summer transfer window

Barcelona will finally look to solve their right back problems this summer, having failed to properly replace Dani Alves from when he left for the first time in 2016.

It is a priority signing for club officials, and one of only two will have funds allocated towards finding a new first choice in the position, along with a new backup striker to Robert Lewandowski.

One player that has emerged in recent months is Benjamin Pavard. The French international has previously stated his desire to Barcelona, although it looked likely that a deal would not come to fruition as Pavard committed his future to the German champions.

However, MD have reported that a deal for Pavard could be back on the table for Barcelona, as Bayern Munich may choose to cash in on the 26-year-old, who has one year left on his current in Bavaria.

Pavard could be a good piece of business for Barcelona, although it is reported that he wants to play as a central defender at his next club, having been predominantly used at full back for the last five years of his career.