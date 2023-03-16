Barcelona hierarchy met with Inter Milan officials this week to discuss potential transfer deals

Barcelona President Joan Laporta, along with Director of Football Mateu Alemany, were spotted in Porto this week as they reportedly met super agent Jorge Mendes to discuss several transfer deals ahead of this summer.

However, Sport report that Mendes wasn’t the pair’s only planned meeting while they were in Portugal, as discussions were also had with Inter Milan officials Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio, who were in the area for the Nerazzurri’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Porto.

According to reports, several deals were discussed, including a potential incoming for Marcelo Brozovic, who has been linked to Barcelona in the past. However, Inter also enquired about several of the Blaugrana’s players – namely, Jordi Alba, Franck Kessie and Samuel Umtiti.

With Barcelona not expected to fork out funds for a midfielder this summer, a deal for Brozovic could be manufactured as a swap deal with current first team players. Umtiti is likely to leave, as he has no future in Catalonia, while Alba’s wages are excessive for a player of his squad status.

It is certainly an avenue that Barcelona could explore, as they look to improve their financial position ahead of next season while also strengthening Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad.