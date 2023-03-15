Xavi Hernandez proving crucial in Barcelona transfer business

Barcelona have been operating on a tricky budget during recent years, with their economic issues heavily handicapping their ability to spend in the transfer market. Yet they have still managed to bring in a series of stars.

Sport have detailed how in the knowledge that Barcelona cannot compete for top players financially, Xavi Hernandez has taken on a key role in bringing in the likes of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde.

Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie even admitted that it was Xavi’s call that brought him to Barcelona ahead of other options.

“Xavi was the key, yes. When you admire someone as a child and some time later, maybe 8, 9, 10 years, your phone rings and it’s those calls you’ve been waiting for and dreaming about all your life. You pick up the phone impressed already. A huge player who calls you to try to convince you to join his project. I hardly needed time to think, the decision was more than made.”

Meanwhile former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen’s decision was also heavily influenced by Xavi’s pitch to him.

With those economic issues set to persist, Xavi will likely continue to play a key role in their transfer business. Their progress will also begin to play more of a part – the longer Xavi is in charge, the more he will need to show that the club are making progress back towards the top level. Their European exploits will hurt that argument, but La Liga title should be enough for Xavi to point to as evidence they are moving in the right direction, should Barcelona go on to win it.