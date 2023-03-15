WATCH: Karim Benzema grabs opening goal as Real Madrid take 6-2 on aggregate against Liverpool

Real Madrid have all but confirmed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals after taking the lead in Wednesday’s second leg against Liverpool.

In a rather quiet affair, both keepers had to be at their best to keep the score level. Alisson make an incredible reaction save to deny Vinicius Jr a certain goal, while Thibaut Courtois made an excellent stop to deny Darwin Nunez.

The second half has been a rather quiet affair with few chances, but Real Madrid have now taken the lead courtesy of Karim Benzema, who has grabbed his third goal of this season’s competition, all of which have come in this tie.

The ball broke to Vinicius Jr in the Liverpool’s box, and despite miskicking the ball, he was able to play in Benzema, who finished into the empty net.

Real Madrid will look to see out this match with ease, and then attention will turn to Sunday’s blockbuster El Clasico fixture at the Camp Nou.