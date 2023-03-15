WATCH: Edinson Cavani reduces fan to tears at Valencian festival

Valencia star Edinson Cavani was hailed as the big signing last summer, and while he might not have had quite the impact Los Che were hoping for, he remains a massive deal.

The Valencia squad were attending an event at the city hall for the ‘La Mascleta’ festival, where on the Dia de San Jose, a range of loud pyrotechnic fireworks are set off. The Valencia squad were one of the first to pass through the town hall, and as they passed they met a group in traditional dress.

The presence of Cavani was all too much for one fan, who was reduced to tears, and could only manage the words ‘he gave me a hug’ afterwards.

Cavani remains Valencia’s top goalscorer this season with 7 goals, but has missed the last four matches with injury. The Uruguayan is expected to return to action this weekend when Atletico Madrid face Valencia at the Civitas Metropolitano, as per Superdeporte.