Vinicius Junior summoned to court as Real Madrid star is asked to testify

Spanish football has had a major problem this season when it comes to racist abuse, especially in regards to Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid forward has been subjected to this on no less than four occasions already in 2023.

One of those incidents happened during Real Madrid’s defeat to Mallorca last month. A fan of the Balearic side was caught on camera calling the Brazilian a “f****** monkey”, in another shameful moment for Spanish football.

Spain’s National Police have since identified the fan, who has already been banned by Mallorca because of the incident. As per Sport, the 21-year-old male has been charged with a “crime against moral integrity”, and will appear in court next month.

As per the court’s proceedings, Vinicius has been summoned to testify at the trial, which will be on the 4th of April., one day before Real Madrid travel to Barcelona to take on their El Clasico rivals in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

Real Madrid will be pleased that there is traction of these despicable cases of racism against Vinicius, although it’s far from ideal to have one of their key players be away from the squad one day before a crucial fixture.