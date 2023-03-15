Spanish artist C. Tangana to compose 100th anniversary anthem for La Liga club

Celta Vigo will turn 100 years old this August, and the Galician club are preparing for their significant birthday party.

One of those celebratory acts will be the creation of centenary anthem for the club. It is set to be composed by Spanish pop artist C. Tangana, who has expressed an interest on several occasions in doing so.

As Relevo detail, Tangana has previously said that he would be keen to do so, although if the fans were not happy with him putting the song together, he would not do so.

“I have blood from Vigo, my old man is from here in Vigo and I suppose you know that your old man is usually the one who decides what your football team is,” said Anton Alvarez Alfonso, to give his name.

A number of clubs are or have been celebrating their centenary years in Spain of late, including Elche, Osasuna, Villarreal and Alaves. Similarly Alaves employed a local rock band to put together their own song to mark their century.