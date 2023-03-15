Real Madrid’s potential quarter-final opponents revealed after Champions League progression against Liverpool

Real Madrid secured safe passage into the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday as they registered a 1-0 over Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu, which secured a 6-2 victory on aggregate.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will harbour hopes of retaining their Champions League crown from last season, and they are in a good position to do so.

Following the completion of the last 16 ties on Wednesday, all eight quarter-finals teams have been revealed. As such, Real Madrid know their potential opponents for the quarter-final draw, and semi-final draw, which both take place on Friday.

Real Madrid could come up against another English side, with Chelsea and Manchester City in the hat after winning their respective last 16 ties. Benfica are a possible opponent, as are Bayern Munich.

Three Italian teams are in the draw for the quarter-finals, so Real Madrid could be drawn against one of AC Milan, Inter Milan or Napoli on Friday.

Real Madrid will no doubt fancy their chances against any opponent, as they look to secure a record 15th Champions League title this season.

