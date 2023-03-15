Real Madrid progress to Champions League quarter-finals after second leg victory over Liverpool

Real Madrid are still on course to retain their Champions League crown from last season, having progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition after a 1-0 win over Liverpool on Wednesday secured a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s solid first leg advantage had them in the driving seat for Wednesday’s second leg, and they could’ve gone even further ahead on aggregate, if not for an incredible reaction save from Alisson to deny Vinicius Jr.

Eduardo Camavinga hit the bar for Real Madrid, who had Thibaut Courtois to thank for going into half time on level terms as the Belgian stopper made an excellent save to deny Darwin Nunez from giving Liverpool the lead.

The second half saw very little action, as Real Madrid looked to stop Liverpool gaining any sort of momentum. Even better for the hosts, they took the lead after 79 minutes courtesy of Karim Benzema, who slotted into a empty net after being played in by Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid took care of business against Liverpool, and they will now look to improve their standing in the La Liga title race as they prepare for El Clasico at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Image via Chema Moya/EFE