Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga has been making waves in 2023. after his goalscoring exploits propelled him up the scoring charts, number of clubs appear to be taking an interest in him.

Several of those play in the Premier League, but Real Madrid also appear to be looking at the Galician talent. Veiga has a €40m release clause in his contract that he signed last summer, but the noises coming out of Galicia are that both Veiga and Celta are looking to extend his detail, remaining in Vigo for the time being.

That resolve might be tested this summer though. According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid will be one of the teams attempting to do so. However they are not keen to meet that release clause, and may attempt to do a deal for €25m plus a player.

That player might be promising Castilla central defender Rafa Marin. Raul Gonzalez is keen for the club to extend his contract, but Los Blancos are not set to make him a major offer. The report goes on to say that relations between the two clubs remain strained, after star youth player Bryan Bugarin left Os Celestes for Valdebebas.

Those relations are unlikely to help matters when it comes to negotiating, especially with a notoriously stubborn President in Carlos Mourino. It would be no surprise to see him direct anyone who wants to sign Veiga to the release clause stipulated.